Dubai Police helps tourist find missing P1.6 million watch from one year ago

The Dubai Police has shared on Saturday how they have surprised a tourist who lost a pricy watch last year.

Represented by the Lost and Found Department, they have recently returned the precious watch worth AED 110,000 (Php 1,662,878.42) to a Kyrgyz tourist who had lost her valuables during a visit to Dubai last 2022.

Investigation of the General Department of Criminal Investigation said that the tourist had lost her watch in a hotel room before she headed to the Dubai Airports to catch her flight.

The tourist said that she didn’t realize that she had lost the watch. She only noticed missing her item after a traffic accident she had after returning to her country.

Thinking that she dropped it somewhere during the incident, she did not file a report to the Dubai Authority.

Major General Jamal Salem Al Jallaf, Director of the General Department of Criminal Investigation, said that the Department received a report from one of the hotels claiming that a Kyrgyz tourist had left her precious watch behind.

“We couldn’t reach the owner straightaway since the number left at the hotel registration was that of a travel agency. With further investigation, we got hold of her contact information and immediately attempted contacting her through her phone number and social media account, yet to no avail,” he confirmed.

After a year, the Kyrgyz owner revisited the Dubai and was surprised by the General Department of Criminal Investigation with the long-lost watch.

Maj. Gen. Al Jallaf of the Dubai Police stated that they are keen to restore rights to their owners and exert all efforts to ensure the happiness of the emirate’s visitors, residents and citizens.

The tourist, who had given up on seeing her precious watch again, was astonished by this found and extended her gratitude to the police with extreme joy.