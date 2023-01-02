VIRAL: New Year’s Eve resto bill in Dubai for 18 pax costs P9.4 million

A post of a restaurateur in Dubai has gone viral as it shows his whopping bill of Dhs 620,926.61 or approximately P9.4million on New Year’s Eve.

Merk Turkmen shared the photo of the bill as an instagram story last January 1 with a text which says “not first, not last.”

The restaurant was billed at a restaurant located in Downtown, Dubai for a table of 18 people.

Previously, a single receipt showing purchases of AED 615,065 (Php 9.5M*) from a restaurant in Abu Dhabi has also gone viral.

The receipt was from a grand night of dining at the popular Nusr-Et Steakhouse in Abu Dhabi.

The bill was posted by the restaurant on the verified Instagram account of its owner, chef Nusret Gökçe, with the caption “Quality never expensive”.