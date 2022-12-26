Marcos gets Youtube ‘gold play’ button, calls best Christmas gift

President Bongbong Marcos has received his best Christmas gift so far after receiving a ‘Gold Play’ button in the video sharing platform Youtube.
Marcos shared a post showing the chief executive receiving the button.
Marcos’ Youtube account has so far over 2.7 million subscribers.
“Matagal din nating hinintay ‘to,” Marcos said.
The play buttons were given to content creators based on their subsriber count.
Marcos’ vlog became an important part of his 2022 presidential campaign and reacing a wide number of supporters.
Marcos’ YouTube channel had a total 136,938,022 views since it was created on November 2009.