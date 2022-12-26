Latest NewsNewsTFT News

Marcos gets Youtube ‘gold play’ button, calls best Christmas gift

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report10 hours ago

President Bongbong Marcos has received his best Christmas gift so far after receiving a ‘Gold Play’ button in the video sharing platform Youtube.

Marcos shared a post showing the chief executive receiving the button.

Marcos’ Youtube account has so far over 2.7 million subscribers.

“Matagal din nating hinintay ‘to,” Marcos said. 

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Bongbong Marcos (@bongbongmarcos)

The play buttons were given to content creators based on their subsriber count. 

Marcos’ vlog became an important part of his 2022 presidential campaign and reacing a wide number of supporters. 

Marcos’ YouTube channel had a total 136,938,022 views since it was created on November 2009.

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report10 hours ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

Screen Shot 2022 12 26 at 2.05.39 PM

UAE Weather: Rain experienced in parts of Dubai and Abu Dhabi

6 hours ago
vhong

Vhong Navarro spends Christmas with family 

7 hours ago
TFT NEWS den

Dennis Padilla greets children on Christmas Day 

9 hours ago
Screen Shot 2022 12 26 at 11.26.21 AM

Two dead, 80K people affected by rains in Visayas, Mindanao 

9 hours ago
© 2022, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button