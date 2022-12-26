Marcos gets Youtube ‘gold play’ button, calls best Christmas gift

President Bongbong Marcos has received his best Christmas gift so far after receiving a ‘Gold Play’ button in the video sharing platform Youtube.

Marcos shared a post showing the chief executive receiving the button.

Marcos’ Youtube account has so far over 2.7 million subscribers.

“Matagal din nating hinintay ‘to,” Marcos said.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bongbong Marcos (@bongbongmarcos)

The play buttons were given to content creators based on their subsriber count.

Marcos’ vlog became an important part of his 2022 presidential campaign and reacing a wide number of supporters.

Marcos’ YouTube channel had a total 136,938,022 views since it was created on November 2009.