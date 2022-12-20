Latest NewsNewsTFT News

Abu Dhabi Police arrest 159 beggars in six weeks

In recent weeks, the Abu Dhabi police have been cracking down on begging in the region. Between November 6 and December 12, they arrested 159 individuals who were found to be begging in public places. This behavior is seen as a form of fraud that undermines the civil nature of society, and the police are taking steps to eliminate it.

Begging is often associated with manipulative tactics, in which individuals attempt to gain sympathy and financial support from the public through false stories or a sense of urgency. These tactics can be particularly effective in crowded places like mosques, markets, or on busy roads.

One way that members of the public can support efforts to reduce begging is by not giving alms or zakat in person. Instead, donations should be directed through official channels, such as charities and institutions, to ensure that they reach their intended recipients. This can help to reduce the prevalence of begging and ensure that donations are put to good use.

Authorities likewise encourage the public to report cases of begging through the Command and Control Center at 999.

