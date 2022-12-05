DepEd says no mandatory contributions to Christmas parties

The Department of Education has allowed the resumption of Christmas parties in public schools but reminded the public that contributions in these parties should not be mandatory.

Vice President and Education Secretary Sara Duterte said that the economic situation must be considered in making Christmas parties as simple and meaningful as possible.

“Celebrations in schools and DepEd offices, as far as practicable, should be simple yet meaningful. Christmas party themes should not result [in] expenses that will become a burden on parents, students, and DepEd personnel,” Duterte said.

“Themes, costumes, decorations, and exchange gifts are all voluntary, Duterte said in the order, adding that no student or personnel should be forced to contribute, participate or use their money for the celebration,” she added.

The department also said that there should be no solicitations and learners should not be excluded should they not be able to contribute.

“Gift-giving should be guided by the spirit of sharing and should not lead to extravagant spending,” Duterte said.

Deped personnel are also not allowed to conduct solicitation both in cash and in-kind.

Deped also urges personnel to recycle old Christmas ornaments instead.

Christmas parties may also be held during class hours as long as lesson plans won’t be affected.