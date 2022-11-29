LOOK: Ajman Ruler attends 51st National Day festivities

His Highness Sheikh Humaid bin Rashid Al Nuaimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ajman, personally attended the festivities of the 51st National Day in the emirate, stating that the Union Day would be commemorated this year as the country moves forward with confidence and steadfastness toward a brighter, more advanced, and proud future, with quality accomplishments in many sectors in record time, which have significantly contributed to the union’s journey.

‘’The UAE is celebrating the Union Day these days. It is an occasion in which we remember the founder of the Union, the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, who realised the unity dream supported by the political will and far-sighted vision of his fellow founding fathers, therefore making the UAE an exceptional model in the Arab contemporary history, with the most successful example, and the most coherent, homogeneous, stable, and prosperous model, said H.H. Sheikh Humaid bin Rashid Al Nuaimi in a statement today during the main celebration of the 51st Union Day at Al Bahya area in the presence of H.H. Sheikh Ammar bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, Crown Prince of Ajman and Chairman of Ajman Executive Council.

H.H added that:” Our country ‘s wise leadership headed by President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai,and their brothers, Their Highnesses members of the Supreme Council and rulers, bears the flag of the union to build its glory, civilization and renaissance in all fields and achieve the aspirations of Emirati people for glory, dignity, prosperity and happiness…

The festival, organized by the Organising Committee of the 51st National Day Celebrations, included several events such as horse and camel parades, an aerial show by the Al Fursan aerobatics team, and poetry reading.

The ceremony was attended by a number of Sheikhs, leaders of local government departments, senior officials, heads and members of the Organising Committee of the 51st National Day Celebrations in Ajman, and a group of citizens and residents.