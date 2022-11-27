Dubai’s 100km countryside to be transformed into scenic tourist destination

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid unveiled on Sunday, November 27, a brand new development that will witness the transformation of Dubai’s 100km countryside into a scenic, must-visit destination.

The new area will cover Lehbab, Aweer, and Faqaa to name a few.

“We have the most beautiful city in the world. Our next goal is to make the emirate’s countryside among the most enjoyable and beautiful,” said His Highness.

تطوير أرياف وبراري دبي يشمل مسار سياحي بطول ١٠٠ كم الأول من نوعه في المنطقة .. ومحميات طبيعية .. ومحطات للرياضات الصحراوية .. ومبادرات تنموية تخدم أبناء هذه المناطق .. سيتم توفير تجربة سياحية مختلفة وجديدة في أرياف وبراري دبي .. والقادم أجمل وأمتع .. pic.twitter.com/a3QU9K7su7 — HH Sheikh Mohammed (@HHShkMohd) November 27, 2022

The development plan includes a 100-kilometer scenic road, natural reserves, and sites for desert sports. Photos revealed helicopter tour spots, a gorgeous path with a caravan of camels, flora, and desert lakes.

In May 2022, a plan was launched to develop Dubai’s attractive countryside into cultural, tourism, and environmental hotspots.

According to the Dubai 2040 Urban Master Plan, animal sanctuaries and natural rural regions would account for 60% of the Emirate’s total land area.