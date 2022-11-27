Latest NewsNewsTFT News

Dubai’s 100km countryside to be transformed into scenic tourist destination

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report6 hours ago

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid unveiled on Sunday, November 27, a brand new development that will witness the transformation of Dubai’s 100km countryside into a scenic, must-visit destination.

The new area will cover Lehbab, Aweer, and Faqaa to name a few.

“We have the most beautiful city in the world. Our next goal is to make the emirate’s countryside among the most enjoyable and beautiful,” said His Highness.

dubai scenic 4

The development plan includes a 100-kilometer scenic road, natural reserves, and sites for desert sports. Photos revealed helicopter tour spots, a gorgeous path with a caravan of camels, flora, and desert lakes.

In May 2022, a plan was launched to develop Dubai’s attractive countryside into cultural, tourism, and environmental hotspots.

According to the Dubai 2040 Urban Master Plan, animal sanctuaries and natural rural regions would account for 60% of the Emirate’s total land area.

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report6 hours ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

Dubai Kite Beach

Dubai named as world’s ‘best winter sun’ destination

5 hours ago
uae dubai landscape

UAE announces 2023 official holidays for public, private sectors

5 hours ago
Abu Dhabi landscape

Abu Dhabi’s GDP expands 11.2% in first half of 2022: SCAD

5 hours ago
sokor copter crash

5 dead on South Korea helicopter crash

6 hours ago
© 2022, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button