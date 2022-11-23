Latest NewsNewsTFT News

Tagle clarifies removal from Caritas is not about sexual abuse, financial management 

Cardinal Luis Antonio Tagle clarifies the reasons behind his removal and other other officials from Vatican’s charity arm Caritas.

Tagle said that this was not due to sexual abuse and financial management.

“I would like to assure you that this is not, this is not, this is not about sexual harassment or sexual abuse. This is not about, again, mismanagement of money … the decree clearly stated the intention,” Tagle said during a Vatican plenary meeting.

Tagle added that the move was a call for “walking humbly with God” and “a process of discernment.”

“This is a call for walking humbly with God and a process of discernment, confronting our unfreedoms and following the spirit of freedom, and at the same time, the walking together of different cultures in their unique expressions of humanity,” he said.

Tagle will step down as president of Caritas but will guide the special commissioner Dr Pier Francesco Pinelli on the charity’s operations and election of new set of leaders.

“No evidence emerged of financial mismanagement or sexual impropriety, but other important themes and areas for urgent attention emerged from the panel’s work,” the Vatican said. 

