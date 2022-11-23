Celebrate in the Magical World of Fontana This December

Are you looking for a memorable and unique experience to mark this year’s UAE National holiday? Search no more!

Fontana Water Circus offers a good start of your holiday season with the wonderful world of water this December. Witness a breakthrough water experience with a world class musical dancing fountain along with international circus acts.

Starting on Wednesday, November 30 up until Friday, December 2, you can avail an unbelievable 51% discount on all Gold, Silver, and Red Tickets as you celebrate the 51st UAE National Day with the Middle East’s first touring water circus, the Fontana Show.

There are a lot of amazing acts to expect in the first touring water circus in the UAE. To spread the holiday cheer, the magnificent Fontana Show will showcase four new festive acts.

“It has been amazing to witness the interaction and happiness of all the teams we have met at Dubai Festival City,” said Thierry Antonios, Managing Partner of HAT Entertainment.

“We have had a terrific first experience coming to Dubai. Being here with Fontana makes me even more excited to celebrate my first UAE National Day!” he added.

As audiences wait, the welcome atrium will be changed into a winter wonderland, to wow the young and young at heart alike. The Fontana show will feature some exciting new holiday additions, including a festive singer, nutcracker soldiers and live saxophonist.

You can book your tickets here and make sure to follow them on social media as The Fontana social elves give away two gold tickets every day!