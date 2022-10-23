More hand, foot and mouth disease cases detected in Batangas 

The municipality of San Pascual in Batangas has confirmed that it detected more than 40 suspected cases of the hand, foot, and mouth disease in the province.

In a GMA News report, this is another batch of new cases apart from the 109 suspected cases of HFMD last October 18.

“Suspected — ito po ‘yung pumapasok sa case definition po ng hand, foot, and mouth disease na may fever, rashes po sa katawan, and mouth sores,” San Pascual municipal health officer Dr. Joan Stephanie Matira said.

The official said that some of the samples were sent to the RITM. They have yet to receive confirmation.

The town official added that they have already disinfected and cleaned areas where suspecyed HFMD cases were detected.

The Sambat Elementary School was reportedly to be the place where most cases have been detected.

The local government of the Batangas town has yet to decide whether to suspend classes in the municipality

“That clinical diagnosis already kahit walang laboratory testing,” Dr. Voltaire Guadalupe of the Regional DRRM-H DOH Calabarzon said.

A lawmaker wants to declare an outbreak of the hand, foot, and mouth disease (HFMD) in Batangas province and suspend classes due to rising cases.

Batangas 2nd District Rep. Jinky Luistro said that the Education Department should be proactive enough and suspend classes while waiting for the result of the investigation of the Research Institute for Tropical Medicine on the HFMD cases.

“Ako ay nanawagan na sana ating mabilis na bigyan ng aksiyon bago pa po lumaganap ang HFMD na ito,” Luistro said in a report on ABS-CBN News.

“We understand na ongoing po ang face-to-face classes sa iba’t ibang paaralan at ang ikinakatakot ko ay baka mayroong positive carrier na sa loob ng paaralan and we are unaware that there is ongoing transmission already,” the lawmaker added.

The provincial government said that the local government units first must declare an outbreak before the province can declare it.