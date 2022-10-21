Abu Dhabi Police saves teenage girl from online blackmailer’s attempts to reveal private photos

Abu Dhabi Police saved a minor from falling victim to an online blackmailer who possessed the teenage girl’s sensitive photos.

The unnamed individual threatened to post the girl’s intimate images on social media if she didn’t pay him money, according to Lt. Col. Ahmed Mubarak Al Qubaisi, director of the Child Crimes Department of Abu Dhabi Police’s Criminal Investigations Department.

“The full responsibility rests with parents to provide protection for their children, and to pay attention to the electronic games they play Parents should keep a close eye on their children’s internet use to prevent them falling victim to the scam,” said Al Qubaisi.

According to the officer, the teenager met the predator, who lived outside the UAE, through an online game. As their connection developed, they began exchanging images and videos on social media. If she didn’t pay him money, he threatened to put them online. She then went to the police, and the team responded quickly to save her before she paid him the money.

Abu Dhabi Police has stated that it has reacted to various incidents and allegations of cyber crimes against children and adolescents through its “Our Country is a Trust” initiative.

Online predators, according to Al Qubaisi, typically monitor children and teens’ activities on electronic games and numerous social media platforms, such as Snapchat and Instagram.

Authorities have consistently cautioned that before blackmailing vulnerable youngsters, these internet predators persuade them to post obscene images of themselves on social media. They also warn that young women are the most vulnerable to online blackmail since they are easily manipulated by cybercriminals.

According to officials, some victims of such blackmail are hesitant to expose the offenders because they are afraid of facing prosecution for conducting improper activities. This might result in blackmailers attacking victims or extorting money from them.

As per UAE’s laws, those proven guilty of blackmail face a minimum of two years in jail and fines of up to AED 500,000.