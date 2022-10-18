Teacher in UAE fired due to immorality on social media

A private school teacher in the UAE was terminated following complaints from students and their parents about his immoral acts on social media.

In his defense, the teacher alleged said that his account has been hacked and refuted claims of immoral behavior on social media.

Court records state that the teacher filed case against the school and two of its administrators, claiming AED501,000 as compensation for the material and moral losses he incurred.

In his claim, he stated that he had been a teacher at the institution for more than four years. According to him, the second and third defendants issued him a letter terminating his employment contract for no legitimate cause.

The teacher claimed that the school, represented by the second and third defendants, had harmed his reputation by suspending him and demanding that he hand over the school computer. News of his dismissal was also posted on the school’s bulletin board, and the defendants branded him as “morally unjust to the truth,” which humiliated him.

The instructor had previously filed a labor complaint against the school for unfair termination, and the Abu Dhabi Court of first instance ordered the school administration to pay him Dh58,000 and an economy class air ticket upon his departure.

After that, the teacher filed a civil lawsuit seeking compensation at the Abu Dhabi Family and Civil Administrative Claims Court. The court dismissed his case due to lack of evidence. The instructor appealed the verdict to the appeals court, which confirmed the lower court’s original ruling based on prior evidence submitted by the school.