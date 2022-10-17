PBBM urges Congress to push for creation of Department of Water Resources

President Ferdinand R. Marcos reiterated his call for lawmakers to establish a Department of Water Resources to develop policies and execute structural changes in water management to address different concerns, including the country’s “critical” fresh water supply.

He made the comment during a meeting with Isabela province’s senior officials, who showed their support for the chief executive.

Marcos included the formation of the Department of Water Resources in his legislative agenda submitted to Congress in his maiden State of the Nation Address in July.

Meanwhile, during his meeting with officials in Isabela, he discussed several programs aimed at addressing agricultural challenges in the province and the entire Cagayan Valley, such as the construction of new dams and the rehabilitation of existing ones, the improvement of post-production and irrigation facilities, and the use of renewable energy.

Among those who joined the meeting were Isabela Gov. Rodito Albano, Vice Gov. Faustino Dy III, and Reps. Antonio Albano (1st district), Ian Paul Dy (3rd district), Joseph Tan (4th district), Faustino Michael Carlos Dy III (5th district), Faustino Dy V (6th district) and Allan Ty (LPGMA partylist) and former Cauayan City Mayor Bernard Faustino Dy.