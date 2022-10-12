The perfect community to raise your family – check out the RLC Residences promise

The Robinsons Land Corporation or RLC Residences has long been known for providing top quality home units and diverse property options for young urban professionals and modern Filipino families.

For the RLC team, nothing beats well-crafted living spaces for Filipinos than that developed with world-class quality in mind.

Apart from raising the game in terms of standards, they have also innovated and provided solutions for condominium dwellers by incorporating smart home features and adding in dedicated work-from-home spaces in their upcoming designs. Making the living spaces conducive for both work and study, RLC residences have also started creating especially designed areas allocated for daycare and learning.

These are an add-on to their already elegantly designed lobby areas designed by internationally recognized design firms and exceptional customer service.

Located in strategic areas, homebuyers of RLC Residences enjoy the convenience of their units as they are normally put up in destination estates, bustling central business districts or transit-oriented places.

As experts in home-building, RLC Residences have also pieced together a community which is perfect for raising a family. Packed with rest and recreational amenities suited for quality time with your family, the RLC promise stands out among property development projects in the Philippines.

As a matter of fact, RLC Residences have one back-to-back awards last September for its outstanding Covid-19 response and sustainable living efforts.

RLC Residences bagged the Best Pandemic Pivot special recognition during the Outlook 2022: Philippine Real Estate Awards by Lamudi Philippines and Best Developer in Metro Manila and the Best Developer in Sustainable Living awards during the DOT Property Philippines Awards 2022.

Photo caption: RLC Residences recognized at The Outlook 2022 Philippine Real Estate Awards

So, raise the standard of your future living experience. Invest in RLC Residences and be part of their family-oriented communities.

RLC Residences will be joining the A-list of property developers to attend the Philippine Property and Investment Exhibition this coming November 5 and 6. Know more about their offered units by registering at ppie.ae.