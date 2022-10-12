Latest NewsNewsTFT News

Taxi robber dies after bus hits him in EDSA

Staff Report

A man who robbed a taxi was found dead moments later after he was hit by a bus on the EDSA Busway in Quezon City.

The victim got rammed by a speeding bus in the EDSA southbound lane near Main Avenue, according to a report by GMA News’ Unang Balita on Tuesday, October 12.

According to preliminary findings, the victim stole from a cab at the EDSA bus stop on Main Avenue.

He ran across the street to escape but was hit by an incoming bus. The accident resulted in heavy traffic.

The incident is still being investigated by authorities.

