1-year-old baby requires surgery after being physically abused by father

Staff Report5 hours ago

A one-year-old baby boy from Compostela, Cebu will most likely require surgery after obtaining a blood clot from his own father’s abuse.

According to Compostela PNP, the abuse transpired inside their own home last Friday, September 23, 2022. The suspect’s sister-in-law reported the incident to the police authorities but the abuse was able to escape.

In a social media post of one of the baby’s relative, they call for justice for what happened to the baby.

“Ang mama pumunta sa DSWD pati isang anak. Main reason bat hinahanap ang papa? Kasi siya makakasabi bakit kailangan dumating sa punto na patayin na ang mga bata. Tayong mga mama grabe pinagdaanan sa pagbuntis, hindi rason para manakit o manggigil sa bata or mamalo to the pont na umiyak na ng sobra.  Nakatama raw bata sa kama,” said Jacquelina Baring Ibanada.

Screen Shot 2022 09 30 at 3.44.28 PM

 

Screen Shot 2022 09 30 at 3.35.51 PM
Screengrab from Jhean Rose Facebook account

PNP Compostela already nabbed the father of the child who said that he did the crime under the influence of illegal drugs.

“Wala ako sa sarili, sir. Impluwensya nga ng droga sir,” said the baby’s father.

Screen Shot 2022 09 30 at 3.36.01 PM

The baby was rushed and is now confined at the Vicente Sotto Memorial Medical Center and needs to undergo surgery. His relatives are now asking for help as they do not have enough money to pay the hospital bills.

Support for the baby’s well-being poured after relatives of the child posted a video of the baby on Facebook.

 

Screen Shot 2022 09 30 at 3.42.33 PM

On Compostela Police’s facebook post on Tuesday, September 27, the parents of the baby were nabbed after admitting that they mutually conspired with mauling the child after being under the influence of illegal drugs.

