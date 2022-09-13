World’s largest waste-to-energy facility in Dubai now at 85% completion

The Dubai Municipality stated that the Dubai Waste Management Centre (DWMC), the world’s largest waste-to-energy facility, had been completed to 85 percent.

The landmark project began construction in 2021, in accordance with His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister, and Ruler of Dubai, to raise the emirate’s profile as a global model for sustainable development and consolidate its position as the best city to live and work in.

Dubai’s dedication to attaining sustainable development goals and decreasing the emirate’s carbon impact is reflected in DWMC. The initiative will help Dubai Municipality meet its strategic goal of lowering and totally diverting garbage from landfills by 2030.

The first-of-its-kind initiative, located in Dubai’s Al Warsan neighborhood, would eventually recycle 45 percent of the emirate’s municipal garbage into renewable energy.

The waste management center is being built on schedule. The first phase of the world’s most efficient energy project is expected to be completed by 2023, with the full project expected to be completed by 2024. With Dubai’s population forecast to expand at an increasing rate due to increased economic activity, the project would drastically reduce the potential volume of municipal garbage in landfills and develop alternative energy sources.

The center, according to Dawoud Al Hajri, Director-General of Dubai Municipality, is a critical pillar of Dubai’s aspiration to become one of the world’s most sustainable cities. According to him, the facility offers a novel approach for converting massive amounts of garbage into a sustainable source of clean energy. According to Al Hajri, the center highlights Dubai’s efforts to safeguard the environment by using cutting-edge technologies. He stated that DWMC will strengthen the emirate’s environmental credentials, in accordance with national energy goals and the Dubai Clean Energy Strategy 2050, which was introduced by Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid to make Dubai a global center of clean energy and green economy.

“Dubai has always sought to be a pioneer in the field of waste-to-energy. By reducing the amount of solid waste and providing alternative sources for generating clean energy, the project will contribute to achieving a sustainable and eco-friendly model of waste management. With the world’s largest operational capacity, DWMC will process 1.9 million tonnes of waste annually and convert it into renewable energy, generating enough energy to power 135,000 homes,” Al Hajri said.