Fernando Zóbel de Ayala resigns from all business positions to focus on health

Courtesy: Jonathan Cellona

Ayala Corporation has announced the resignation of its President, CEO and vice chairman of the board Fernando Zóbel de Ayala on Monday, September 12.

Zóbel de Ayala, who is currently on medical leave, wants to focus on his health and recovery, the company on a statement.

The resignation is effective immediately, Ayala Corp said in a disclosure to the Philippine Stock Exchange (PSE). Ayala Corp has also submitted separate disclosures of Zóbel de Ayala’s resignation to AyalaLand, Globe Telecom, and Integrated Micro-Electronics, Inc. (IMI).

“Please be informed that Mr. Zóbel de Ayala tendered today his resignation from our Board and from the aforementioned positions effective immediately to allow him to focus more on his recovery and health,” the company said.

The Corporate Secretary of Ayala Corporation, Solomon Hermasura said that the Board elected Cezar Consing as acting president and CEO.

Zóbel de Ayala went on medical leave in August but the reason for his medical leave was not cited.

