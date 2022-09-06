Japan’s Shoji Morimoto earns Php 4,000 per hour for ‘doing nothing’- here’s how

Shoji Morimoto from Japan has a job that some people might consider as their ‘dream job’.

The 38-year-old Tokyo resident does nothing and simply acts as a companion. It costs 10,000 yen (Php 4,037.98) per hour of his booking and to date, Morimoto states that he has handled around 4,000 sessions in the last four years.

Morimoto now has roughly a quarter-million followers on Twitter where he scouts clients. One out of five are repeat customers, including one person who has been a regular, using Morimoto’s services over 270 times.

With a lanky body and mediocre features that most people would consider as non-threatening, Morimoto’s ‘profession’ has taken him to odd yet ordinary places and situations including going to a park with someone who wanted to play on a see-saw; waving and smiling through a train window for a stranger who wanted to say goodbye.

“Basically, I rent myself out. My job is to be wherever my clients want me to be and to do nothing in particular,” said Morimoto.

However, this doesn’t imply that Morimoto will do everything a client wants him to do. In the past, he had declined requests to travel overseas, as well as illicit acts.

Morimoto’s companionship is now his sole source of income, allowing him to support his wife and child. He declined to say how much he earns but claimed he meets one or two individuals every day. It was three or four a day prior to the epidemic.