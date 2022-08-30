Three jailed in Dubai for kidnapping, detaining man for hours for AED 500

Three people have been sentenced six months of imprisonment after kidnapping a man and detaining him for hours over a Dhs500 dispute.

The victim was abducted and detained in an apartment in Dubai’s Al Raqqa area for 15 hours over a misunderstanding involving money.

The case came to the light in January when the victim made a distress call through the official Instagram account of Dubai Police.

After obtaining permission from the Public Prosecution in Dubai, an investigation team reached the location and saw the victim crying. They have then arrested the three kidnappers.

According to the confession of one of the convicts, the victim promised him an entry visa for his brother and received Dh500. However, the victim did not give him the visa and delayed returning the money as well, local media reports said.

The victim reportedly said that the convicts, one of whom he knew, blocked his path when he was walking.

One of the three men hit the victim on the head. The other two managed to immobilize him and transfer him to an apartment nearby, where he was detained for 15 hours, reported Khaleej Times.

The victim reportedly added he worked with one of the convicts. This man threatened to kidnap the victim’s family in his home country and seized his phone, but he was able to retrieve it and send a request for help by sending a distress call to the police through Instagram.