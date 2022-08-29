Latest NewsNewsTFT News

Pope Francis names Tagle as envoy in Asian bishops’ meeting in Thailand

Pope Francis has named Cardinal Luis Antonio Tagle as his special envoy to a bishop’s conference to be held in Bangkok, Thailand in October.

The Catholic Bishops’ Conference of the Philippines said Tagle will preside over the closing Mass of the 50th general conference of the Federation of Asian Bishops’ Conference (FABC). The event will be held on October 30.

The event will last for 19 days which will take place at the Achdiocese of Bangkok.

Tagle headed the FABC’s Office of Theological Concerns for several years while he was still archbishop of Manila before he got appointed in a position in the Vatican.

