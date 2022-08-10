Latest NewsNewsTFT News

Arnell Ignacio named as new OWWA Administrator

File photo of Arnell Ignacio during his time with PAGCOR in 2016. Photo by ALFRED FRIAS/Presidential Photo

President Bongbong Marcos has appointed celebrity and OFW advocate Arnell Ignacio as new administrator of the Overseas Workers Welfare Administration (OWWA).

Press Secretary Trixie Angeles said that Ignacio will replace current OWWA chief Hans Cacdac.

Apart from Ignacio, Mary Melanie Quiño and Emma Sinclair have been appointed OWWA deputy administrators.

RELATED STORY: LOOK: OWWA officials from PH lead reintegration, open forum for OFWs in Abu Dhabi

In a separate Facebook post, Ignacio expressed his gratitude to Marcos.

“Buffering ako hindi pa rin makapaniwala. Maraming salamat sa tiwala PBBM at sa aking mga kasama sa OWWA at mga stakeholder,” Ignacio wrote.

Ignacio has been an active personality on concerns of overseas Filipino workers. He also served in different government posts.

