LOOK: OWWA officials from PH lead reintegration, open forum for OFWs in Abu Dhabi

Officials from the Overseas Workers Welfare Administration (OWWA) have conducted a two-day consultation and reintegration workshop for OFWs, held at the Bath Spa University campus in Abu Dhabi.

The delegation, led by OWWA Deputy Administrator Arnell Ignacio, addressed key concerns for OFWs, especially those planning to head home for good through a reintegration workshop led by Dir. Estrella ‘Mai’ Añonuevo, OWWA Board of Trustees-Women Sector.

Ignacio underscored the importance of meeting OFWs face to face to get their input and concerns so that OWWA could find ways to improve their services and communicate what kinds of benefits they have to offer for OFWs.

“Importante ito na we get in touch nang ganitong paraan face to face kasama ng ating mga OFW kasi kababayan natin yan. Para ngayon naka focus ka sa OWWA at malaman kung ano yung mga benepisyo na makukuha ninyo sa OWWA, para maging maliwanag na maliwanag sa iyo. Like we have scholarships, we have loan programs. Pero over and above dito, ang pakay natin, maparamdam sa ating mga OFWs na hindi kami absent, nandito kami sa buhay ninyo para kung saka-sakali na magkaroon na ng mabigat-bigat na problema o kalituhan o anu pa man – si OWWA, nandyan. Of course within the scope ng trabaho ng OWWA,” said Ignacio in an exclusive interview with The Filipino Times.

The two-day event, held on June 2 and 4, also discussed enterprise developments and livelihood programs for OFWs in a talk led by Dir. Jocelyn Hipal of OWWA’s Policy and Program Office, as well as key updates on OWWA’s Tulong Puso program led by Dir. Dindi Tan of the National Reintegration Center for OFWs.

In attendance as well were OWWA Board of Trustees Atty. Antonio Partoza Jr. representing the Landbased Recruitment Sector, and Capt. Felixberto Rebustes for the Seabased OFW Sector.

Labor Attache Atty. Manuel Dimaano of the Philippine Overseas Labor Office in Abu Dhabi highlighted that the two-day event helps to relay OFWs’ immediate concerns through community leaders in attendance, to OWWA’s Board of Trustees who can then decide on matters as to how they can serve OFWs better – especially in the run-up as an attached agency of the newly-created Department of Migrant Workers.

“The two-day event bridged OFWs with OWWA, especially on questions that require comprehensive decision making by our OWWA Board of Trustees because they are the policymakers. By engaging in this discussion, our community leaders here in Abu Dhabi can listen directly from our OWWA representatives about the policies and benefits offered by the agency that they can disseminate to other OFWs as force multipliers,” said Atty. Dimaano.

Dir. Hapal hopes that more OFWs will be enticed to plan their future as OFWs as early as they can so that they could reintegrate with ease once they decided to go home for good.

“Kung ikaw ay nandito na sa UAE, paghahandaan mo way ahead ang inyong paguwi. The best kung naiisip mo na yan at may plano ka na habang kumikita ka pa rito at naitatayo na ng iyong pamilya o kung sino mang business partner mo sa Pilipinas (ang negosyo). Habang nandirito ka, ni-re-ready mo na ang sarili mo,” said Hapal.

For her part, Dir. Tan notes the impact that the Tulong Pangkabuhayan sa Pag-unlad ng Samahang OFWs (Tulong – PUSO) program had which helped OFWs particularly those living in far flung areas to grow and prosper. The said program provides a monetary grant of up to Php 1M to groups of OFWs planning to launch a business venture.

“The Board (of Trustees at OWWA), they passed this (Tulong Puso) because they saw na may promise sa proyektong ito. And hindi naman nabigo base sa nakita ko – siguro nobenta porsyento talaga makikita mo na ito ay talagang nakatulong sa pagbabago – they transformed the lives of our OFWs in the rural countryside at talagang nabago ang kanilang buhay. Yung impact talaga ay meron,” said Tan.