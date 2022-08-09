Sharjah Ruler to provide AED50,000 for families affected by forced evacuations due to flash floods

His Highness Sheikh Dr Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, member of the Federal Supreme Council and Ruler of Sharjah ordered an AED50,000 (Php 756,400) in financial aid for all families who were forcibly evacuated due to flash floods that took place last week.

Experts estimate that the amount of rain was the highest ever in three decades. The Ruler of Sharjah authorized the emirate’s officials to provide financial assistance to families returning hom, following the downpour that caused severe damage in parts of Sharjah as well as the Northern Emirates.

“Ruler of Sharjah ordered to allocate AED50,000 to each family affected by the recent weather conditions who were staying in evacuation centres and hotels in Sharjah to aid them for quick and safe return to their homes,” read the message.

#حاكم_الشارقة يوجه بصرف 50 ألف درهم لكل أسرة مقيمة في مراكز الإيواء والفنادق بالإمارة والتي تضررت من الحالة الجوية، لمساعدتهم على العودة إلى منازلهم بشكل آمن وسريع pic.twitter.com/wz4gOuDkkV — sharjahmedia (@sharjahmedia) August 8, 2022

In Sharjah and Fujairah, 3,897 individuals were accommodated in temporary shelters.

Sharjah Media Office said on Monday that Sharjah Police performed over 3,400 rescue and evacuation operations in the emirate’s eastern districts.

According to Afaf Al Marri, director of the emirate’s social services department, Sheikh Dr Sultan stated the compensation should be handed to families to help them pay the costs of restoring their houses.

“The gesture will help for a quick and safe return to their homes as they couldn’t return to their homes for more than 10 days. It will help them to cover maintenance costs and furniture.” said Al Marri in an interview with Sharjah TV.