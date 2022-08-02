Latest NewsNewsTFT News

DID YOU KNOW: Dubai population grows from 20,000 to 3.3M in 70 years

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report22 mins ago

Dubai Marina.

Dubai’s population has grown by 165 times in the past 70 years.

The emirate had a population of just 20,000 in 1950 which soared to 3.3 million till 2020 and the population is forecast to hit 5.8 million by 2040.

A graphic, shared by Dubai Media Office on social media, traces the population growth in the emirate.

RELATED STORY: Global survey ranks Dubai among best city in the world for expats

The current population in Dubai stands at over 3.5 million and the population increased by over 100,000 since 2020. The unemployment rate in Dubai however stands at just 0.5 per cent.

As per the Dubai 2040 Urban Master Plan the daytime population will soar to 7.8 million.

The plan maps out sustainable urban development in the city.

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report22 mins ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

4Ps Philippines

40,000 beneficiaries voluntarily withdraw from 4Ps

9 seconds ago
Zia Quizon husband

‘Proof of Husband’: Zia Quizon posts husband’s photo

5 mins ago
Abu Dhabi police

KNOW THE LAW: Illegal carlift in Abu Dhabi to be fined AED 3,000 with 24 black points

16 mins ago
ESCALERA 04192022 4

Duterte ready to face criminal case in PH court but not in ICC, says Roque

1 hour ago
© 2022, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button