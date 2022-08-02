DID YOU KNOW: Dubai population grows from 20,000 to 3.3M in 70 years

Dubai’s population has grown by 165 times in the past 70 years.

The emirate had a population of just 20,000 in 1950 which soared to 3.3 million till 2020 and the population is forecast to hit 5.8 million by 2040.

A graphic, shared by Dubai Media Office on social media, traces the population growth in the emirate.

The current population in Dubai stands at over 3.5 million and the population increased by over 100,000 since 2020. The unemployment rate in Dubai however stands at just 0.5 per cent.

As per the Dubai 2040 Urban Master Plan the daytime population will soar to 7.8 million.

The plan maps out sustainable urban development in the city.

