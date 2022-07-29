Sharjah offers free public parking spaces on Hijri New Year holiday

Sharjah City Municipality has announced that all public parking spaces across the city will be free on Muharram, on the occasion of the Hijri New Year, barring the parking zones that are subject to fees throughout the week, including Fridays and official holidays.

The seven-day paid parking zones can be identified by the blue guiding panels installed below the parking signs while the municipality would continue to inspect parking spaces in the city to prevent unauthorised parking and other related violations.

Saturday, July 30, is likely to be an official paid holiday for all public and private sector employees in the UAE to mark the occasion of Muharram, the start of the Islamic New Year (1444H). The actual date will however be determined by the sighting of the crescent moon.