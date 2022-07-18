Latest NewsNewsTFT News

Pen Medina hospitalized for spine disorder for three weeks

Veteran actor Pen Medina has been hospitalized for a spine disorder, and is set for a major surgery on July 19 with his family asking for help.

According to a July 16 Instagram post of his son, actor Alex Medina, the 71-year-old Pen has been in the hospital for the past three weeks, unable to sit or stand due to degenerative disc disease (DDD) and he shared the news through a “call for charity” post on Saturday.

He said that Pen “cannot sit or stand up due to Degenerative Disc Disease (DDD). He is scheduled for a major spine surgery on Tuesday, July 19.”

“Due to the pandemic, our dad scarcely had any work, which siphoned his savings over the past two years. We are trying to help him as best as we can but it will be a long road to sufficient recovery for him.”

“We humbly appeal for your charitable help and prayers as our family navigates through helping him get back on his feet – literally and figuratively,” he added. “Maraming salamat.”

