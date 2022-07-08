Global Media Congress 2022 attracts more than 150 international media companies and institutions

(WAM) — Held under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Presidential Court, Abu Dhabi National Exhibitions Company (ADNEC) and Emirates News Agency (WAM) are launching a large-scale international exhibition as a core part of the Global Media Congress on 15-17 November 2022.

There is a significant groundswell of interest building in local, regional, and international markets, as the exhibition offers an unmissable opportunity for brands to showcase products and services vital to supporting growth in the global media and content creation sectors.

The first edition of the event is anticipated to attract a large number of national pavilions, more than 150 exhibiting companies from multiple countries, and more than 8,000 trade visitors and delegates. In addition, a focused hosted buyer programme will enable top industry buyers from around the world to attend as guests of the event. Organisers foresee the number of participating countries growing substantially, with several countries expressing interest in participating. A full range of products and equipment vital to the growth of the media sector will be on display at the event, with exhibitors keen to engage directly with leading international and regional buyers The event is expected to provide a highly influential media platform that emphasises the integration of the sector’s digital infrastructure and its role in helping start-ups gain a foothold in the Middle East region and beyond.

Mohammed Jalal Al Rayssi, Director-General of the Emirates News Agency (WAM), said: “The UAE, under the support and patronage of its wise leadership, is moving forward with organising prominent global events. Expo 2020 Dubai constituted an international certificate of merit for the UAE’s wealth of organisational and logistical capabilities and its integrated infrastructure, as well as its ability to achieve all the desired goals of organising global events in all sectors. The Global Media Congress is an extension of this success with its abundance of rich activities that provide an opportunity to foresee the future of the media sector on regional and global levels.

“The Exhibition accompanying the Global Media Congress is an important opportunity for all participants. Whether they are establishments or agencies or companies or individuals, they can explore promising prospects of cooperation in the media sector and to benefit from associated technologies, in addition to allowing start-ups to enter the media industry market which has become one of the main bases for supporting sustainable development efforts in communities.”

Humaid Matar Al Dhaheri, Managing Director and Group CEO of ADNEC: “Abu Dhabi has a leading global standing in the business tourism sector, and ADNEC is committed to having all the events it hosts or organises to be world-class affairs which befit the reputation of the UAE and Abu Dhabi. The importance of the Global Media Congress is in providing the ideal platform for exhibitors to engage in partnership and cooperation agreements, explore learning opportunities and create new revenue streams within the regions’ markets. It also focuses on critical discussion around digital infrastructure and shines a spotlight on the flexible, competitive, and professional media industry environment in the UAE and Abu Dhabi.

“The exhibition element of the Congress is generating significant interest, locally, within the Arab world and internationally, with many of the world’s most already confirming their participation in this first-of-its-kind event, either through national pavilions or individually. This early adoption and the wealth of incoming inquiries tell us that more countries and exhibitors from around the world will be joining the event imminently,” he added.

The Global Media Congress serves as an ideal gateway for start-ups and established brands alike from around the world to enter the Middle East region easily, creating key interactions with top global agencies to discuss the latest innovations and how to bring them into the UAE. The Congress will also focus on a number of critical themes, topics, and issues affecting the global media industry including digital communication, the impact of AI on modern media, and integrating advanced technology and innovation in the media sector.

The Congress will comprise a series of seminars, the launch of new innovations, interactive workshops, and debates, in addition to fostering collaborative meetings between participants and key stakeholders in parallel with the event, and keynote sessions covering the core sectors of journalism, radio, television, the internet, social media, and global influencers and content creators.