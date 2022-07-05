WATCH: NCM releases rain advisory in Al-ain

The National Center of Meteorology (NCM) has released a back-to-back rain advisory on Tuesday, July 5.

In the footage shared by NCM on social media, heavy rains can be seen across roads to Dubai from Al Ain.

In its recently released advisory, it states that light rain will be experienced this evening in Al Ain due as a result of cloud seeding.

According to NCM, the region has been affected by low-pressure trough extending from the east, accompanied by various cloud formations. Some clouds will extend over the country from July 5-8, especially the northern, eastern, and southeastern regions, accompanied by rain.

More videos of the current rain were shared by NCM on their socials.