UAE among best-prepared nations to handle future risks: UN report

The UAE is one of the best-prepared countries to handle risks and challenges in the future, a report by The Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Knowledge Foundation (MBRF) and the United Nations Development Program has pointed out.

‘The Future of Knowledge: a Foresight Report’ which studied 40 nations, including seven Arab countries, noted that low-income countries in the African, Arab, and Central Asian regions remain the least prepared. On the contrary, high-income countries which are members of the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD) are the best prepared.

The study compared the preparedness of countries to face health, environmental, and technological risks.

It found that a nation’s readiness to handle risks depended on the efficiency of its workforce in terms of skills and advancements in fields of knowledge, which include education, research and development, innovation, science and technology, economics, and the enabling environment.

The study also pointed to the capacity of a country to innovate and cooperate in developing its ability to invest in knowledge dimensions and workforce.

