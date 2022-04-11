UAE ranked as the most recovered country from COVID-19 pandemic

A global report by travel technology company Travelport has ranked UAE as the most recovered country from the COVID-19 pandemic.

The country has recovered to 110 percent to its 2019 pre-pandemic level. U.A.E ‘s strong recovery is contributed by Dubai which has recovered 114 percent of its 2019 levels which has ranked it the second most recovered city in the Middle East and the fifth most recovered city in the world.

RELATED STORY: UAE ranks amongst most trusted governments worldwide – study

As per Travelport, besides Dubai the cities which have seen fast recovery in tourism are: Punta Cana, Dominican Republic (136 percent), Montego Bay, Jamaica (132 percent), Cancun, Mexico (124 percent), Riyadh, Saudi Arabia (115 percent) and Dubai, UAE (114 percent).

Also, corporate travelers are visiting in high volumes to Dubai contributing nearly one-third (29 percent) of all 2022 bookings. As a top business travel destination Dubai has outpaced London.