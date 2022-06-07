Sotto meets with Marcos to discuss PH drug problem

Senate President Tito Sotto revealed that he met with President-elect Bongbong Marcos to discuss the country’s illegal drug problem.

The veteran lawmaker said that they also discussed his possible future involvement in solving the country’s drug problem.

“Marcos talked about my help regarding dangerous drugs. I said they can count on my help,” Sotto told reporters.

“Incoming Executive Secretary Vic Rodriguez said they hope I will not mind if they keep in touch. I said ‘Okay’,” he added.

Sotto told GMA News that there was no offer of a Cabinet post to him and the Marcos camp only asked about his future plans.

Sotto ran for the vice presidential race in the May 9 polls but lost to Marcos’ running mate Sara Duterte.

Sotto also served as chairman of the Dangerous Drugs Board in 2008 during the time of then President Gloria Macapagal-Arroyo.