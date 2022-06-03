Netizens upset over compulsory PhilHealth premium contribution

After TFT’s report on lawmaker’s denouncement of compulsory PhilHealth contribution, netizens expressed their dismay knowing that there is no stopping PhilHealth from implementing its premium contribution hike this June 2022.

Hundreds of comments in the report reflect OFWs’ upset over the news which PhilHealth also announced though Circular No. 2022 – 0010.

Majority of netizens mentioned that as OFWs, they don’t get benefit from PhilHealth hence, making it ironic for them to have to pay 4% of their salaries to the state health insurer.

The news on the premium contribution hike was brought to the attention of many after Dubai-based OFW Ronnie Balaton from Naga City took to social media to air his concern, sharing a receipt of his P38,400 contribution to PhilHealth which he processed during his vacation last May 2022.

“Mabigat ito sa atin mga OFW. Masama ang loob ko sa babayaring ito. Kasi wala naman karagdagang pakinabang sa akin ito bilang isang OFW,” said Ronnie on his post which has now more than 9 thousand shares.

Ronnie shared to TFT that he regularly goes home for vacation but was shocked to have learned that the annual contribution has now gone up. He said that he used to pay around P3,000 only and had to utilize his emergency fund to cover the 4% premium contribution which summed up to 38.4k pesos.

“Parang hindi naman po makatarungan sa aming OFW na next year 4.5% ng sahod namin mapupunta lang sa Philhealth. Sa 2024 ay 5% na — napakalaki po nito sa amin,”said Ronnie in an interview with TFT.

Albay Rep. Joey Sarte Salceda released a statement on May 24 stressing the need to introduce systemic reforms to the Philippine Health Insurance Corporation (PhilHealth).

While the principal sponsor and author of the Universal Healthcare Law, Sen. JV Ejercito released a statement on Thursday, June 2, calling on PhilHealth to suspend its premium hike until next year.

“Any increase at this time would be insensitive to the plight of our fellow Filipinos. Our countrymen, who though have somewhat recovered from the pandemic physically are still struggling to recuperate and stabilize their economic well-being, “said Sen. Ejercito in his statement.

On Tuesday, May 31 – a day before the implementation of the hike – OFW Beng Alipio shared to TFT that she was able to travel back to Dubai without being required to pay for the hike in order to secure her OEC. She paid for it voluntarily instead.

“Walang mandatory na sinasabi. Ang pagkakaalam ko if ayaw mo kumuha, okay lang… May friend ako na nauna lang ng kaunti sa akin, hindi raw siya nagbayad,” said Beng.

Philippine Overseas Labor Offices (POLO) in Dubai and Northern Emirates, Labor Attaché John Rio A. Bautista also shared to TFT the most recent list of requirements for getting an Overseas Employment Certificate (OEC). Labor Attaché Bautista clarified that as it stands, no directives have been issued to POLO requiring PhilHealth contributions in securing an OEC.

OEC REQUIREMENTS

1. ONLINE APPOINTMENT (POPS-BAM)

2. POLO VERIFIED CONTRACT

3. ORIGINAL PASSPORT & VISA

4. CONFIRMED AIRLINE TICKET

5. SWORN STATEMENT (FOR OFW WITH NO PREVIOUS POEA RECORD OR THOSE WHO WILL APPLY OEC FOR THE FIRST TIME)

“These are the only documents required when securing OEC at POLO Dubai. We have to make a distinction, POLO is not yet implementing the mandatory insurance as we have not received a detailed guidelines on this. But I believe its being implemented in the Philippines when securing OEC at POEA. For PhilHealth the increase will be implemented this June but I’m not aware if the collection will be tied up to OEC issuance in POEA. Again for POLO, we have no directive yet to collect any PhilHealth contribution prior to issuance of OEC at the POLO, “shared Labor Attaché Bautista.

The implementation of PhilHealth’s premium hike is in accordance with the Universal Health Care (UHC) Act wherein all Direct Contributors are expected to contribute the premium of 4.0%, with an income floor of P10,000.00 and income ceiling of P80,000.00. The hike took effect on Wednesday, June 1.