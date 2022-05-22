UAE fully prepared to deal with monkeypox: MoHAP

The Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP) said on Sunday, May 22 that it is “fully prepared” to handle the spread of viral zoonotic disease monkeypox and that they are “proactively investigating and closely monitoring any suspect cases,” state news agency Wam reported.

MoHAP said that it is “intensifying the local epidemiological surveillance in cooperation with other health entities to detect any possible cases and prevent the local spread of the virus.”

READ ON: WHO expects more Monkeypox cases globally

Cases of monkeypox are being investigated in several countries in Europe and North America.

What is monkeypox?

Monkeypox is a viral zoonotic disease that occurs primarily in tropical rainforest areas of Central and West Africa and is occasionally exported to other regions. The disease is transmitted to humans through close contact with an infected person or animal, or with material contaminated with the virus.

How is it transmitted?

The virus is transmitted from one person to another by close contact with lesions, body fluids, respiratory droplets and contaminated materials such as bedding. Though rare and usually mild, monkeypox can still potentially cause severe illness.

READ ON: UAE issues monkeypox alert after cases in several countries

How contagious is monkeypox?

The incubation period of monkeypox is usually from 7 to 14 days but can extend to 21 days.

What are the signs and symptoms of monkeypox?

The infection of a certain person begins with a skin eruption, which usually appears 3 days after suffering from fever.

Monkeypox typically presents clinically with fever, sore muscles, swollen lymph nodes and headaches and may lead to a range of medical complications.

Though rare and usually mild, monkeypox can still potentially cause severe illness.

Is monkeypox life-threatening?

“The case fatality ratio of monkeypox has historically ranged from 0 to 11 % in the general population and has been higher among young children. In recent times, the case fatality ratio has been around 3-6%,” said the WHO.

MoHAP emphasized it is “currently studying and evaluating the seriousness of the disease locally” and urged the public, especially all medical cadres working in the country to report any suspected cases.

“We have put in place precise mechanisms for diagnosing suspected patients. The technical advisory team for pandemic control has also prepared a comprehensive guide for surveillance, early detection of the disease, management of clinically infected patients and precautionary measures,” the minister said.

They also requested the public not to promote or be misled by rumors and to take information from official sources only.