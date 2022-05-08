REMINDER: Cut off for overseas voting in Dubai by 7:00 pm today, May 8

The Philippine Consulate in Dubai has announced that it will be implementing an earlier cut off time of only 7:00 pm tonight, May 8.

“In order to ensure a safe and orderly conduct of overseas voting, the Philippine Consulate General in Dubai will impose an earlier cut-off time of 7:00 p.m. on 06 to 08 May 2022,” read the announcement.

Tomorrow, May 9, marks the official and sole day for elections in the Philippines. This means that the cut off time will be in sync with schedules in the country, at 3:00 pm UAE time (7:00 pm PH time).

“The cut-off time for 09 May 2022, the last day of voting, remains at 3:00 p.m. (synchronized with 7:00 p.m. PH Time),” added the reminder from the Consulate.

With over 290,182 voters, the UAE ranks at the top of the numbers of registered overseas Filipino voters worldwide.