Deliveroo suspends changes in pay structure in UAE after workers’ opposition

Amazon-backed firm Deliveroo has suspended cuts in the rider earnings in the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

This follows after a strike by foreign delivery workers over working conditions disrupted their services on Sunday.

In an email to restaurants on Monday, Deliveroo said it has halted the proposed change in rider fee structure and would ensure engagement with the riders.

It earlier said riders are refusing to attend their shifts to deliver orders and it would ensure that Deliveroo rider earnings remain the most competitive in the market.

A Deliveroo spokesperson has confirmed to Reuters that the company was suspending changes.

“Our initial intention with the announcement was to propose a more well-rounded structure for rider earnings in addition to other incentives. It is clear that some of our original intentions have not been clear and we are listening to riders,” the Deliveroo spokesperson said.