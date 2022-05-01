Latest NewsNewsTFT News

Research Group predicts more polarised PH society after elections

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report8 hours ago

The research and advisory firm W&R said that Filipino residents will get more polarized after the elections.

Robin Michael Garcia, founder, and CEO of W&R, said that a potential political instability could also impact the business sector.

RELATED STORY: COMELEC: Wearing clothes with candidate’s name, photo on election day is illegal

Earlier this week, supporters of presidential aspirants’ former senator Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos, Jr, and Vice-president Leni Robredo had a face-off at a retail center in Makati prompting the intervention of security personnel.

Garcia said this was reflective of a society more focused on politics rather than solutions to the economic crisis.

He said that polarization will not help to achieve the post-pandemic recovery on the economic front.

