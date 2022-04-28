Latest NewsNewsTFT News

Abu Dhabi announces 5-day Eid holiday for private, public schools

The Abu Dhabi Department of Education and Knowledge (ADEK) has announced the Eid break for private and Charter school students across Abu Dhabi.

Adek said in a statement that, “schools will be closed on Monday, May 2-6, and reopen the following week, on Monday, May 9.”

Students would enjoy a nine-day long holiday, including the weekends and the official holidays will be from Monday to Friday, May 2-6.

The ADEK said that all students must be free of any COVID-19-related symptoms and maintain their Green status on Al Hosn app in accordance with their age category.

