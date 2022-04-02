Latest NewsNewsTFT News

COMELEC confirms attendance of 9 out of 10 presidential candidates for 2nd presidential debate

Hageanne Grace Ong

Nine out of 10 presidential candidates have confirmed their attendance to the second Pilipinas Debates 2022 scheduled to take place this Sunday, April 3.

Presidential candidates confirmed for the debate include: Ernie Abella, Leody De Guzman, Isko Moreno, Norberto Gonzales, Ping Lacson, Manny Pacquiao, Faisal Mangondato, Joey Montemayor Jr., and Leni Robredo. Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. remains the sole candidate who has yet to confirm nor decline his attendance at the said debate.

“He has not confirmed attendance, nor formally declined,” Comelec Spokesperson James B. Jimenez said in a text message.

The second debate will have a new format, the bets will be divided into groups of three and have four succeeding segments where each group will be given one question to debate. Three questions for each segment and the groups will also change with each segment.

Each group will be randomly predetermined two hours before the debate or at 5 PM.

120 seconds or two minutes will be given to answer a question, 30 seconds for rebuttal, and 60-seconds for their closing statement and remarks.

The second Pilipinas Debates 2022 will be held on Sunday, April 3. While the Town Hall debates for presidential and vice-presidential candidates will be held on April 23 and 24.

