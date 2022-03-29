Carpio urges BIR to file cases against Marcoses over estate tax

Retired Supreme Court Associate Justice Antonio Carpio said that the Bureau of Internal Revenue should file criminal cases against the Marcos family for not paying their estate taxes amounting to P203 billion.

“The BIR, if it wants to now, it can file a criminal case. And I think it’s time because it’s almost 25 years. Almost a quarter of a century they have not paid the tax. Ano pang iniintay ng BIR? File-an na nila ng criminal case. That’s the last thing that they can do. They should now file a criminal case,” Carpio said in an 1Sambayan forum.

Carpio said that Imelda Marcos and Bongbong Marcos are the administrators of their estate from the late dictator Ferdinand Marcos.

The retired justice added that heirs are legally mandated by law to pay their estate taxes.

“In short, Marcos Jr. and Imelda Marcos can be charged criminally by the BIR and the DOJ (Department of Justice) under Section 255 of Tax Code for willful refusal to pay the estate tax of the Marcos estate,” he said.

“The refusal to pay the estate tax is willful because almost a quarter of a century since the estate tax was declared final and executory by the Supreme Court and still Marcos Jr. and Imelda Marcos have refused to pay a single centavo of the tax which now has ballooned to P203 billion due to interest,” Carpio added.

The camp of Marcos dismissed the issue and reiterated that these cases are still pending under litigation.

The spokesperson of Marcos said that this is all about politics.