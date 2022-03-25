COMELEC orders review of Smartmatic contract amid ‘security breach’ claims

Commission on Elections (Comelec) chairperson Saidamen Balt Pangarungan has ordered a review of its existing contract with Smartmatic amid claims of security breach.

Pangarungan said that the poll body ordered four actions in connection with the claim of Sen. Imee Marcos during an executive session last week.

Marcos claimed that a Facebook post by a group called XSOX, a contractual worker of Smartmatic leaked the content of his work laptop.

“Although we maintain that the Comelec has not fallen victim to any attacks that will amount to a security breach, we will not take these allegations sitting down,” Pangarungan said.

The COMELEC also ordered the Deputy Executive Director for Operations and the Information Technology Department to make sure that similar incidents won’t happen again.

The poll chief also wants to secure a full copy of the NBI investigation on the supposed breach.

“We already opened for public viewing the Sta. Rosa Comelec warehouse in Laguna where the SD cards are being configured and National Printing Office where the official ballots are being printed to different stakeholders including but not limited to political parties and the media,” Pangarungan said.