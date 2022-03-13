Imee Marcos urges Bongbong to join debates, defends brother isn’t a ‘coward’

Senator Imee Marcos has defended her brother and presidential aspirant Bongbong Marcos over accusations that he is a coward for not attending election debates.

Imee adds that she told her brother to join these debates after his repeated refusal to attend due to conflict of schedule.

RELATED STORY: Bongbong Marcos camp to finalize decision on COMELEC debates

“Answer all their criticisms. After all, we have faced all our cases. We answer all the criticisms. He can easily do that,” Imee said in an interview on DWIZ.

“So for me, he should go, even if not all of them… If he thinks he would be wasting time because he has a lot of things to do, my advice is: ‘Show up at some of them,” she added.

READ ON: Leody questions Marcos absence, most presidential bets agree on importance of debates

She also defended her brother from the hashtag #MarcosDuwag which trended whenever he skipped invites from media organizations.

“My brother is not a coward,” she said.