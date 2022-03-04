DFA: 116 Filipinos remain in Ukraine, 200 seafarers stranded in Black Sea

The Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) said that some 116 Filipino remain in Ukraine while 200 seafarers are stranded in the Black Sea.

Around 19 Filipinos have been repatriated so far in the Philippines, but some Pinoys who are married to Ukrainians prefer to stay in the Eastern European country.

“So, 116 pa yung nasa loob ng Ukraine,” DFA Undersecretary Sarah Arriola said.

“Ang estimate nila mas maraming seafarers around 200. Kasi yun naman, hindi naman sila nasa crossfire. Medyo stranded talaga sila sa Black Sea sa Odessa, sa iba’t ibang lugar,” she added.

In a media briefing on Thursday, the DFA said that 27 Filipinos, including 21 seafarers, had moved to Moldova and have already crossed to Bucharest in Romania for a flight to the Philippines.

Also, 15 Filipinos were brought to Hungary, nine in Austria, and four in Romania.