Three Asians face one-year jail, deportation for stealing AED 130,000 in Dubai

The Dubai Court of Appeal has upheld a verdict of the Court of First Instance sentencing a gang of three Asians to one year in jail for theft at a shipping company.

The jail term will be followed by deportation. A fine of AED 130,000 was also imposed in the case of last May when an investor filed a complaint that his company located in Al Quoz Industrial Area had been robbed.

The window of the office had been broken, the company’s contents had been scattered and an iron safe containing AED 130,000, an employee’s passport and documents related to commercial transactions had disappeared.

A policeman said that a team of detectives arrived at the site and gathered inferences that led to the arrest of one of the suspects in the theft who admitted that he and two other fellow men planned to rob the shipping company and kept monitoring it in order to set the right time to do so.

The suspect led the detectives to the other suspects, who were arrested and AED 64,000 was seized from one of them.

