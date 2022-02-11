‘Nung first time nya tumakbo, sakong pera nawala’: Dionisia worries Pacquiao may lose his money in election

Senator Manny Pacquiao’s mother is apprehensive that he may lose his hard-earned money in the Philippine presidential race.

Mommy Dionisia said during a recently held proclamation rally that she’s been worried ever since the boxing legend entered politics.

Speaking onstage during Pacquiao’s proclamation rally in General Santos City, Mommy Dionisia, said: “First time ni-dagan siya ining GenSan, nag-hilak gyud ko kay pila ka sakong kuwarta nakita nako w’a na gyud. Gi-ingon ko, ‘Ginoo, dili diay akong anak ang gi-mahal sa mga tao, ang kuwarta diay,” she said.

(“Nung first time niya tumakbo sa GenSan, umiyak ako dahil sakong pera ang nakita kong nawala. Sabi ko, Ginoo, hindi pala ang anak ko ang mahal ng tao – ang pera niya pala.’”)

“Mommy, ang imong anak sigig pang-hatag kuwarta, basig mahurot na. Ingon ko na, ‘ah, naa may Ginoo muhatag anang kuwarta niya,” she added.

(Sabi nila, ‘Mommy, ang iyong anak, laging nagbibigay ng pera, baka maubos. Sabi ko, ‘Nandyan naman si Lord para magbigay ng pera sa kanya.’)

Pacquiao appeared embarrassed as his mother revealed this.

He is the standard-bearer of the political party PROMDI, running alongside its vice-presidential bet, Representative Lito Atienza.

In the December 2021 survey by Pulse Asia, Pacquiao placed third, tied with Isko Moreno.

Pacquiao, who held positions in the provincial government before he became a senator, is currently serving his first term as a member of the Senate after winning the 2016 senatorial election.