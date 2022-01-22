Demand rises for PCR testing at home in UAE

The demand for at-home PCR testing services has gone up in the UAE, according to some of the country’s medical experts.

Residents are being more responsible and trying to ensure they remain isolated in case they test positive, they added.

Dr. Fiaz Ahamed, infection control manager, Thumbay University Hospital, said at-home PCR sample collection has helped family members of close contacts and the elderly avoid long queues.

Dr. Ahamed said they are receiving an overwhelming number of requests for home testing, and therefore, “we are recommending drive-through PCR testing to the community, because it ensures faster collection and delivery of results.”

Dr. Dinesh Shukla, medical director, NMC Medical Centre, said they are getting a very high number of requests due to the surge in infections mostly from families who don’t want to wait at the clinic or hospital,” he said.

Dr. Shukla said the cost of at-home sample collection in Dubai depends on the location and may range from AED 100 to 120. The results will be available within 24 hours.