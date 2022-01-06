Latest News

UAE reduces wait-time for PCR test results with increased lab capacity

PCR test laboratories in the emirates of Abu Dhabi and Dubai have increased their capacity to shorten wait-times for test results.

At present, PCR test results takes up to three days, more than 48 hours longer than normal, due to a spike in demand fuelled by more travel, and return to offices.

Customers at Abu Dhabi Stem Cell Centre’s screening sites were told on Tuesday to expect two to three days for results. The situation is the same at HealthHub clinics.

In a report by The National, Dr Naveen Kumar Tiwari, specialist in clinical pathology at NMC Royal Hospital, Dubai Investments Park was quoted to have said: “There was a short-term, acute increase in test loads as many tourists were returning after the New Year celebration and because of school opening.”

