UN chief condemns rebel attack on Abu Dhabi facilities

UN Secretary General António Guterres condemned the Houthi militia attack supposedly claimed by Yemen’s Houthi rebels that killed three people and injured six others in Abu Dhabi on Monday.

Guterres’ spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said the UN chief “condemns” the suspected drone attack, adding that: “Attacks on civilians and civilian infrastructure are prohibited by international humanitarian law.”

The UAE’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs said the country “reserves the right to respond”.

In a statement of His Highness Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, said: “We condemn the Houthi militia’s targeting of civilian areas and facilities on UAE soil today. We reiterate that those responsible for this unlawful targeting of our country will be held accountable.”

As published by state news WAM, it added: “The UAE reserves the right to respond to these terrorist attacks and criminal escalation.”

The foreign affairs ministry also described the attack as “crimes committed in flagrant violation of international law”.

The attack set fire to three tanker petroleum tankers in ICAD 3, Mussafah, near ADNOC’s storage tanks and caused damage at the new extension of Abu Dhabi International Airport.

The foreign affairs ministry also called on the international community to strongly condemn and denounce these terrorist acts that target civilians and civilian facilities.

The Houthis appeared to claim responsibility for the attack, saying they launched an operation “deep in the UAE”. No further details have been provided.