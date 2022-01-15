Dubai’s Shindagha Tunnel to close for two months

Dubai’s Shindagha Tunnel, which connects Deira to Bur Dubai, will close for two months from Sunday.

The closure coincides with the opening of Infinity Bridge to traffic on Sunday.

According to Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) it will temporarily close Al Shindagha Tunnel in the direction from Deira to Bur Dubai for two months starting this Sunday.

The closure is required to complete the link between the Infinity Bridge and the new bridges with Al Shindagha Tunnel and the traffic will normally flow from Deira to Bur Dubai and vice-a-versa on Infinity Bridge, which can take 24,000 vehicles in both directions each hour.

The RTA has developed an integrated plan to ensure the smooth flow of traffic in the area which will divert the traffic at Abu Bakr Al Siddique Street junction, Deira Palm Islands slopes, Omar Ibn Al Khattab junction, Al Musalla junction and the Corniche Street to the entrance of Infinity Bridge in the direction of Bur Dubai. (AW)