Latest NewsNewsTFT News

Dubai’s Shindagha Tunnel to close for two months

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report2 hours ago

Dubai’s Shindagha Tunnel, which connects Deira to Bur Dubai, will close for two months from Sunday.

The closure coincides with the opening of Infinity Bridge to traffic on Sunday.

According to Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) it will temporarily close Al Shindagha Tunnel in the direction from Deira to Bur Dubai for two months starting this Sunday.

RELATED STORY: WATCH: Dubai’s Infinity Bridge to slash travel time from 104 to 16 minutes

The closure is required to complete the link between the Infinity Bridge and the new bridges with Al Shindagha Tunnel and the traffic will normally flow from Deira to Bur Dubai and vice-a-versa on Infinity Bridge, which can take 24,000 vehicles in both directions each hour.

The RTA has developed an integrated plan to ensure the smooth flow of traffic in the area which will divert the traffic at Abu Bakr Al Siddique Street junction, Deira Palm Islands slopes, Omar Ibn Al Khattab junction, Al Musalla junction and the Corniche Street to the entrance of Infinity Bridge in the direction of Bur Dubai. (AW)

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report2 hours ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

Deployment of OFWs to Taiwan may resume next month

1 hour ago

OFW remittances increase 5.1% to $2.5 billion in November 2021 – BSP

1 hour ago

DEWA’s nanosatellite sends first signals back to Earth

1 hour ago

Parents in UAE advised to monitor children’s health as COVID-19 cases rise

1 hour ago
© 2022, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button