DILG orders barangays to list down unvaccinated residents

The Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG) instructed all barangays to submit an inventory of unvaccinated people in their areas on Wednesday.

“To ensure that we have correct data on unvaccinated persons, Secretary (Eduardo) Año issued a memorandum circular to conduct an inventory to all barangays throughout the country to identify those who have not yet vaccinated in their barangays in line with the pronouncement of the President (Rodrigo Duterte) to restrain or restrict the movement of our unvaccinated individuals,” Interior Undersecretary Jonathan Malaya said in a television interview.

“It all starts with an inventory and then when we have an inventory, the LGU (local government units) will implement through an ordinance the restrictions on the movement of unvaccinated persons,” he added.

Malaya further stated that barangay officials must prepare the inventory “on a monthly basis” and submit it to the local DILG field office.

“The second step is to closely monitor the mobility of the persons who are not yet vaccinated and to advise them to stay at home,” he said.

Malaya said that as village officials, they had “the authority to implement our laws,” including the President’s directions for them to politely ask unvaccinated individuals to stay at home.

Malaya stated in a Laging Handa briefing that they anticipate all 17 LGUs in Metro Manila to enact laws restricting unvaccinated people’s movement in the coming days.

Only three — Makati, Navotas and Pasig — have not yet submitted copies of these ordinances.